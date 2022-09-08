'Conduct surveys to open drug de-addiction centres across Haryana'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has directed the officials of the health department to conduct a survey for opening drug de-addiction centres in the state, so as to know the



exact situation of how many de-addiction centers

are required to be opened in which district.

Besides this, the health department should also gather information about drug de-addiction centres being run by Red Cross Society or other social organisations on a single platform, he directed.

The Chief Minister said that today drug addiction has become a serious problem for society, which needs to be curbed immediately. The state government is making continuous efforts to prevent drug abuse. There should be no laxity in this work. All officers concerned should seriously perform their duties in this regard, said Khattar

The Chief Minister gave these directions during the meeting of the Managing Committee of the Indian Red Cross Society Haryana State Branch chaired by Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is also the President of Indian Red Cross Society Haryana State Branch at Haryana Raj Bhavan held on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that youth is prone to drug addiction, so all the stakeholders like health department, education department and Red Cross Society, etc. should emphasise on making students aware of the ill effects of drugs and for this, a mass awareness camp should be organised in schools, colleges and universities.