'Conduct qualitative monitoring of projs'

chandigarh: To ensure proper utilization of funds, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed the officers concerned to conduct a qualitative monitoring and meticulous supervision of the ongoing projects of local bodies. He further directed the officers to hold a review meeting every month to keep a track of the ongoing projects.



Besides this, he asked the officers concerned to appoint a nodal officer for these projects so as to expedite the work and complete the projects within the stipulated time so that people can avail the benefits.

Kaushal was presiding over a meeting of the High-Level Monitoring Committee (HLMC) to review the implementation of Local Bodies Grants under the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26. In the meeting, funds spent by local bodies on developmental works last year and work plans for coming year were discussed.

The Chief Secretary elaborated that the officer should rank the districts according to the work done which will also give a clearer picture on the work completed and the stipulated time frame for completing it. It was also decided in the meeting to set up a special audit team for the NCR region.

Kaushal suggested to the officers concerned to make a list of best practices being adopted by them and share them with other departments as well.