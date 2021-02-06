Conduct of functions must not disturb citizens' right to clean environment: NGT

New Delhi: Conduct of functions must not disturb other citizens right to a peaceful and clean environment, the National Green Tribunal has said while directing all the states and union territories to implement guidelines for control of pollution in marriage and banquet halls.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said apart from the licensing provisions for fire safety, building safety, etc, the regulatory bodies must enforce the environmental norms to ensure that water and air pollution is prevented and the environment is not degraded.

"Effluent Treatment Plants needs to be installed by all the big units, not connected to the sewer lines, apart from ensuring compliance of rainwater harvesting systems, adequate safeguards in operating the kitchen need to be adopted, composting facilities, control of noise levels and providing parking space," the

bench said.

Without such safeguards, no consent should be given or renewed even in respect of the establishments already set up, the green panel

clarified. The tribunal said that this may be strictly ensured by the state pollution control boards and further overseen by the Central Pollution Control Board by laying down a compensation regime against the violating

establishments.