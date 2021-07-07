Conduct a special campaign for distribution of forestland rights certificates in Bastar region: Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel reviewed the works of Tribal Welfare Department today at his residence office. In the meeting, Chief Minister directed the departmental officers to conduct a special campaign for distribution of individual and community forestland rights certificates (van adhikar patta) in the districts of Bastar zone. Chief Minister directed the officials to organize special camps, with the cooperation of district administration, to provide forestland rights certificates to the eligible beneficiaries in Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur and Narayanpur districts of Bastar region. Mr. Baghel further said that to provide social and economic stability to the people in forest region, it is necessary to give them the right to use the land. Chief Minister has directed the officials to commence the distribution of forestland lease from the villages adjoining district headquarters, so that the beneficiaries could be benefited under various government schemes as well. Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development and School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam, Women and Child Development Minister Mrs. Anila Bhendia, Chief Secretary Mr. Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Mr. Subrat Sahu, Secretary Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Mr. D.D. Singh, Commissioner Smt. Shammi Abidi and other officers were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister further said that Devgudi is the center of faith for the tribals, and State Government intends to preserve Devgudis and develop Devgudi sites in a better way. Mr. Baghel assured that there would be no shortage of funds for this work. Sufficient funds and resources would be made available. He directed the officials concerned to develop all kinds of basic facilities for the people visiting Devguri sites. Chief Minister said that while getting the development works done at the Devgudi site, it should be kept in mind that the people of the tribal community should be able to organize religious and cultural programs there conveniently from time to time. Chief Minister also reviewed the teaching-learning situation in the educational institutions such as Prayas residential schools run by tribal and scheduled caste development. Chief Minister has directed to develop a system of career guidance for the students, who have passed from Prayas Residential School but have not been selected for any higher technical educational institutions. Chief Minister directed to ensure implemention of the recommended development works by holding meetings of Bastar, Surguja, Central Zone and Scheduled Caste Development Authority.

In the meeting, Secretary, Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Mr. D.D. Singh informed about the educational achievements of Mukhyamantri Bal Bhavishya Suraksha Yojna, Eklavya Adarsh Residential School, through a power point presentation. He said that in the last three years, 47 children have got admission in IITs, 109 children in NITs, 244 children in engineering and 12 children have successfully received admission in medical colleges. A total of 71 Eklavya schools are being run in the state at present. Four more Eklavya schools will be opened soon. 29 Eklavya schools have been affiliated to CBSE course, the process of affiliation for remaining is in progress. He also informed about the special action plan prepared to achieve the departmental goals, including the establishment of residential training institute in Raipur. In the meeting, Commissioner Smt. Shammi Abidi informed that online monitoring system related to Forest Rights Act is being developed. As a pilot project, it has been started in Korba and Dhamtari districts.

