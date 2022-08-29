'Comprehensive real estate policy on cards'

Chandigarh: In order to stop illegal & haphazard development in the urban areas, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led state government is all set to bring a comprehensive Real Estate policy, disclosed Aman Arora, Minister for Housing and Urban Development.



He was presiding over a high-level meeting with senior officials of Revenue & Rehabilitation Department and Real Estate Developers at Punjab Bhawan here, on Monday. He asked the Real Estate Developers to submit their representation to Additional Chief Secretary-cum-FCR Anurag Agarwal for their queries and problems.

The Cabinet Minister assured the Real Estate Developers that their all legitimate demands will be considered and he will discuss it with the Chief Minister, who is personally supervising the every development in this regard.

Interacting with media persons after the meeting, Arora said that the previous governments have created a mess in the name of urban development, which resulted in mushrooming of around 14,000 illegal colonies in the state.