Complete Rakhigarhi excavation work swiftly: Khattar to ASI officials

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday directed the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to swiftly complete the excavation work of the protected site at Rakhigarhi. Besides this, the security of these historical sites should also be ensured so that no person can cause any damage to these sites. The state government is ready to extend all possible help in this work, the CM assured.



The Chief Minister gave this direction while chairing an important meeting with the officials on Saturday regarding the development of this area as an archaeological site. The meeting was held at the under-construction museum building in Rakhigarhi. Development and Panchayats Minister, Devender Singh Babli also present in the meeting.

He said that Rakhigarhi has historical importance, hence safeguarding these mounds is of utmost importance. Proper security arrangements will be ensured by the police here after having a discussion with the Director General of Police. Besides this, the ASI, on its behalf, should also ensure the deployment of private guards to ensure additional security. Furthermore, no soil excavation in the protected area should also be ensured.

The CM directed the ASI officials to formulate a master plan for all the 11 mounds of Rakhigarhi. He said that a long-term rehabilitation policy should be formulated for the rehabilitation of the displaced.

While drafting the policy, emphasis on ensuring the means of livelihood of such rehabilitated families should be given along with providing them the best residential facility. Arrangements should be made for rehabilitation by talking to the villagers with the help of local MLAs, Panch-Sarpanches, said Khattar.

He said that Panchayat and Animal Husbandry Department should jointly prepare a plan for such displaced families who are doing animal husbandry work. Under this, the Panchayat land should be given on lease to the Animal Husbandry Department and the Animal Husbandry Department should construct a combined shed or separate small sheds for 10-20 animals on the said land.