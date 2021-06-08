Complete pending class 12 practicals online: CBSE

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday asked schools to conduct their pending class 12 practicals and internal assessments only in online mode, and submit marks by June 28.

In a letter sent to schools, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that it has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the Covid pandemic.

"Thus, the schools with pending practicals and internal assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload marks on the provided link latest by June 28," he said.

Outlining the process for practical exams, he said the external examiner will take viva-voce of students

in online mode, with the internal examiner also present on-screen.