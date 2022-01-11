'Compensate man who sustained bullet injuries'

Ahmedabad: Over 25 years after a victim of 1992 communal riots in Ahmedabad filed a suit in 1996 demanding compensation from the Gujarat government, a court in Ahmedabad directed the state to pay Rs 49,000 to the petitioner for the "pain and shock" he had suffered and "inconvenience" caused to him due to the bullet injuries during the riots. In a recent order, civil court judge MA Bhatti directed the Gujarat government to pay Rs 49,000 to the petitioner Manish Chauhan. The court said Chauhan be paid Rs 49,000 along with simple interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing of this suit, within 30 days of the order.

Chauhan, who was 18 at the time of the incident in July 1992, had demanded a Rs 7 lakh compensation.

He had filed a suit before the city civil court in the year 1996. Communal riot had broken out in Ahmedabad on July 2, 1992, during Lord Jagannath'sRathYatra and continued for a few days.

On July 5 that year, when Chauhan was returning after delivering a tiffin to his mother admitted in a municipal hospital, some men on a scooter fired shots. Two bullets hit Chauhan- one each on his waist and chest, his

petition said.