'Communal polarisation only weapon left with BJP to win polls'

Kochi: Unleashing a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said the only weapon left with the saffron party to win elections is communal polarisation.

Inaugurating the Kerala state conference of the ruling CPI(M) here, Yechury said there was a systematic approach by the BJP government to undermine and assault the fundamental foundation of the Indian Constitution.

During his speech, Yechury mentioned a recent statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that the Left ideology was a dangerous one, and said the communist ideology poses an alternative to everything that the BJP government is doing now.

The CPI(M) leader also said that the BJP has embarked on undermining the independent institutions of the country and attacked the Election Commission of India for not taking any action against the "violation of model code of conduct" even during the ongoing state assembly elections.

"Instead of addressing the problem of the people the only focus of the BJP is to sharpen communal polarisation...The only way they think they can garner people's support is by sharpening communal polarisation and it has reached a stage that it's the only electoral weapon left with the BJP to continue to win elections," Yechury said. Commenting on Russia's attack on Ukraine, Yechury said invasion was not the answer and it must end immediately.

He said the previous governments of the country had evacuated lakhs of people during the Gulf war and the Libyan crisis and none of them were made to hold the Indian flag and postcards thanking the Prime Minister. "That is the actual job of the government," Yechury said.

He said the union government has embarked on undermining independent institutions under the constitution which serve as checks and balances to ensure that constitutional rule prevails in our country.

Citing examples, Yechury said it's been nearly three years since the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA remain unheard.

"The challenges to the legalisation of political corruption through electoral bonds remain unheard. Then the Election Commission... even in these Assembly elections, every day you see a violation of the model code of conduct but the election commission does not act. The agencies like the ED and CBI are acting as the political agents or arms of the government and its political agenda," the Left leader said.

He said the country was witnessing a "systematic assault of the Indian constitution and the undermining of all independent institutions", adding that the BJP needed it to ensure the advancement of the "fascistic RSS Hindutva agenda and to replace the secular democratic republic of India as defined by our constitution with their version of a fascistic Hindutva rashtra."