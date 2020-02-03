Cold weather intensifies in Himachal; Manali, Kufri shiver at sub-zero temperatures
Shimla: Cold wave conditions intensified in Himachal Pradesh on Monday with the minimum temperature dropping below normal limits at many places, the meteorological department said.
The high and mid hills may experience rain and snowfall on February 4 and 7, the Met office said.
"Cold wave has intensified its grip... The minimum temperature has plummeted 2 to 3 degrees below normal limits while the maximum temperature has settled 1 to 2 degrees below average," said Manmohan Singh, Director of Met Centre, Shimla.
Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 15.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.
Kalpa recorded a low of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali (minus 3.8), Kufri (minus 1.8) and Bhuntar (minus 0.3).
The minimum temperature in Dalhousie and Shimla was 1.8 and 2.5 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.
The warmest place in the state was Una where the maximum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Disha injures her knee while shooting for Malang3 Feb 2020 3:40 PM GMT
Joaquin Phoenix calls out systemic racism in industry3 Feb 2020 3:39 PM GMT
Jennifer, Alex to have a summer wedding3 Feb 2020 3:38 PM GMT
Wish we had more time together3 Feb 2020 3:37 PM GMT
Taking sides3 Feb 2020 3:35 PM GMT