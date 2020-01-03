Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: Cold wave conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana where Bathinda and Faridkot were the coldest places, recording a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius.
Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara and Gurdaspur shivered at 3.3, 3.1, 5.2 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Friday.
Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved the chill at 4.4, 7.2 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively.
In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 6.2, 5.7 and 6.8 degrees Celsius.
Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa experienced cold wave conditions at 5.5, 7.4, 6.7 and 6.4 degrees Celsius respectively.
Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum of 6.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.
A thick blanket of fog enveloped several places including, Faridkot, Patiala, Bathinda, Adampur, Halwara, Hisar and Bhiwani.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Services delayed on section of Yellow Line due to...3 Jan 2020 7:47 AM GMT
Bhumi Pednekar to have a special appearance in 'Shubh...3 Jan 2020 7:45 AM GMT
C'garh: 6 fall ill after toxic gas leak in Bhilai steel...3 Jan 2020 7:42 AM GMT
Union minister Hardeep Puri hands over registry papers to...3 Jan 2020 7:41 AM GMT
Women, queer community members take out protest march...3 Jan 2020 7:00 AM GMT