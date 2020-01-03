Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Cold wave conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana where Bathinda and Faridkot were the coldest places, recording a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara and Gurdaspur shivered at 3.3, 3.1, 5.2 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved the chill at 4.4, 7.2 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 6.2, 5.7 and 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa experienced cold wave conditions at 5.5, 7.4, 6.7 and 6.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum of 6.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several places including, Faridkot, Patiala, Bathinda, Adampur, Halwara, Hisar and Bhiwani.