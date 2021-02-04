Cold condition to stay till end of next week, say weathermen

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Wednesday predicted that the cold condition would prevail till the end of next week.



The winter is here to stay for some more days in Bengal. There may be a fluctuation in the temperature in the next few days. The lowest temperature has been recorded around 11-12 degree Celsius in the city since the past couple of days. The Western districts have witnessed temperature below 10 degree Celsius. The temperature may slightly go up from Thursday. The cold wave alert still persists in case of the Western districts, a weather official said.

The MeT office also predicted that the districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North Bengal will receive light rainfall towards the end of this week. Rain has been predicted for Sikkim as well.

The lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 11.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday and the highest temperature hovered around 25 degree Celsius. The highest humidity level touched the 99 per cent mark on Wednesday.

The MeT office on Tuesday forecast cold wave conditions in 16 districts of Bengal for the next 24 hours, including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. Cold wave conditions will prevail in Malda, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur.

Fog alert has been issued for some of the North Bengal districts, like Malda, North and South Dinajpur and Cooch Behar. The city and some other South Bengal districts will witness foggy mornings in the next few days.