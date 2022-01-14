Code violation: Valuables worth Rs 23.8 crore seized

Chandigarh: After Model Code of Conduct came into force in state for Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 23.8 crore in violation of code besides confiscating unaccounted cash till January 12, 2022.



Giving details in this regard on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said that the surveillance teams have seized 79766.512 litres of liquor worth Rs 24 lakh. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 23.366 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 4 lakhs, he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer revealed that as many as 1028 highly sensitive areas have been identified. Besides this, 1131 such persons have been identified, who can create disturbance, he said adding that out of these persons action had already been initiated against 362 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book. He also informed that in security point of view preventive measures had been taken against 31 persons.

He informed there were 998 non-bailable warrant cases under process in the state, of which, action had already been initiated against 873 persons under non-bailable warrants after the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct.