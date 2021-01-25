Coast Guard Ship carries out swift rescue operation off Lakshadweep island

New Delhi: In a swift sea-air coordinated operation, Coast Guard Ship Sujeet rescued seven crew members of MSV Messiah which sank on January 22 morning off Kalpeni in Lakshadweep Group of Islands. The vessel sailed from Tuticorin on January 19, carrying cargo for Kavaratti. However, flooding started onboard vessel at about 0500 hrs on January 22 and started sinking while the vessel was off Kalpeni Island.

The crew member was able to give call to owner at Tuticorin who alerted the port control stating that the vessel will enter for shelter. However, when the vessel did not enter the Kalpeni port the port control alerted Indian Coast Guard at around 1130 hrs. Indian Coast Guard Ship patrolling in the area was diverted and an aircraft was launched from Kochi. An interceptor boat was also sailed from Kavaratti for locating the distressed Vessel.

The Coast Guard Dornier sighted the crew of MSV Messiah floating in a partially submerged lifeboat around 30 nautical miles south west of Kalpeni island on January 22. The ship was vectored towards the lifeboat and despite strong winds and adverse weather conditions all the crew were picked up safely. The crew later told that their vessel MSV Messiah sunk at around 0900 hrs and since then they were floating in lifeboat praying to be rescued. All rescued personnel safely disembarked at Kavaratti and handed over to local police. nat