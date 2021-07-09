Coal scam: ED summons 7 IPS officers

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned seven IPS officers of the state in connection with the ongoing coal scam case.



Earlier these officers were questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case.

The seven IPS officers have been summoned individually between the last week of July and first week of August.

The officers are Koteswar Rao, S. Selvamurugan, Tathagata Basu, Sukesh Kumar Jain, Shyam Singh, Rajeev Mishra and Gyanwant Singh.

It may be mentioned that the ED recently conducted raids in four locations including the houses of prime accused of the coal scam case Anup Majhi alias Lala.

Searches were also conducted at the flat and house of a businessman Ganesh Bagaria in Lake Town and

Salt Lake.