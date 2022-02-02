'Coal India to give contracts of up to `1 cr to displaced locals'

New Delhi: In a major relief to people affected by land acquisition by Coal India, the Union Coal Ministry has allowed awarding of contracts to displaced locals of up to Rs 1 crore.



The decision in this regard has been taken after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had asked the Union Coal Minister to make a provision of awarding contracts of up to Rs 1 crore to the local people when Soren had met the Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in November 2021. The decision would help in uplifting the economic livelihood of the displaced people.

While informing about the decision, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that Maharatna public sector undertaking Coal India Ltd (CIL) has agreed to offer work contracts up to Rs 1 crore to those who will be affected by its projects in the state to provide livelihood support to them.

"Coal India will award work contracts up to Rs 1 crore to support the livelihood of people who will be displaced due to land acquisition for mining projects. It will also promote entrepreneurship among them," Soren said.

Coal India subsidiary Central Coalfields Ltd, which has operations in Jharkhand, said that its board appreciated the proposal as it will help affected people find a sustainable means of livelihood and will promote entrepreneurship among citizens belonging to the economically weaker section, who do not get regular employment as compensation for land acquisition for mining purposes.

In the meeting held between Joshi and the Jharkhand CM on November 13, 2021, it was decided that a scheme would be worked out to allow contractual works below Rs 1 crore, which should benefit land losers who do not get regular employment elsewhere, an official said.