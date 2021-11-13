Coach, his associate held in Delhi

New Delhi: Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two persons — a coach and his associate from Dwarka here, after two days of a 20-year-old trainee wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her 18-year-old brother Suraj were shot dead at a wrestling academy in Sonepat of



Haryana.

The investing team of the city police arrested them from outside Dwarka Sector 14 metro station on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, police officials informed that the Sonepat police have been informed of the arrests and they have been asked to take the accused into their custody. Cops identified the arrestees as Nisha's trainer Pawan Brak and his associate, 23-year-old Sachin Dahiya. Dahiya has a criminal background and two arms act cases were earlier registered against him in Haryana, special cell officials informed. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was already announced for information leading to the arrest in Haryana.

While speaking to Millennium Post, the deceased wrestler's father Dayanand Dahiya, an inspector in the CRPF posted in Kashmir said, "I was not aware of the entire matter. I got to know recently that the coach (Pawan) had been asking for money several times in the name of diet, training or sometimes selection. My daughter had asked several times for Rs. 50,000/-, Rs. 30,000/- and recently Rs. 1 lakh to procure him. Recently, she complained to her mother about molesting her by Pawan. But she did not share with me."

The father of the murder victims said the girl had confided in her mother three days ago that her coach, Pawan, was harassing her.