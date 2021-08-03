CM Zoramthanga directs police to withdraw FIR against all accused

Aizawl/ Guwahati: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said he has directed the state police to withdraw the FIR against all those accused in connection with the deadly violence that rocked the state's border with Assam, in order to build a conducive atmosphere for resolving boundary disputes.



The development came a day after both the states withdrew cases against senior officials, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena to de-escalate tension.

In order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution to the #MizoramAssamBorder dispute and to reduce the plight of suffering citizens, I have directed @mizorampolice to withdraw FIR dt. 26.07.2021 filed at Vairengte, Kolasib District, Mizoram against all the accused persons, Zoramthanga said on Twitter.

On July 26, six police personnel from Assam and a civilian were killed, and over 50 people injured in a fierce gun battle between security forces of both the states on a disputed border forest tract.

Sarma had announced late on Sunday that he directed the police department to withdraw the FIR filed against Vanlalvena as a goodwill gesture following discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Zoramthanga.

Sarma said on Monday that two state ministers - Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal - will visit Aizawl on August 5 to hold a dialogue on the long-standing border dispute with Mizoram.