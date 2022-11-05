CM to inaugurate 2 major projects in Gurugram

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate two major road infrastructure projects of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday, which include the Basai Flyover and Mahavir Chowk Underpass, costing about Rs. 140 crore. These much-awaited projects will offer immense benefit to the residents of Gurugram and improve the mobility factor on these two important junctions in the city.



The total length of the Basai Flyover with approach road is 820 meters. Once open for public use, after the inauguration, this flyover which will connect Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Sector 9/9 A and will greatly help to reduce traffic congestion at Basai Chowk which sees an average load of 10,245 vehicles daily. Access to this flyover will highly benefit the residents of Basai, sector 9, sector 9A, and those living along the Dwarka Expressway.

Additionally, the opening of the 318-meter-long Mahavir Chowk underpass will improve the connectivity between Old Delhi-Gurugram road and bus stand road and facilitate smooth vehicular flow on this busy intersection that sees heavy traffic flow moving towards Civil Hospital and Sadar Bazaar.