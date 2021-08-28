CM to felicitate meritorious students

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will felicitate meritorious students who have recently passed their respective Board examinations with flying colours. The programme will be held on September 2.



Sources said meritorious students who cleared Madhyamik, Higher Secondary along with Class X level examinations of other Boards will be awarded. Around 1,400 students will be felicitated.

The Chief Minister will also be felicitating meritorious students who have cleared the Joint Entrance Examinations.

Due to the Covid situation, the programme will be held virtually. Students will be present at the office of their respective District Magistrates and the Chief Minister is likely to interact with them virtually from the state headquarters, Nabanna.

In 2020, too, the felicitation programme was held in virtual mode due to the first wave of the Covid pandemic. Keeping her pre-poll assurance, the Chief Minister has already launched the Student's Credit Card scheme in which one can avail a soft loan up to Rs 10 lakh for higher studies. A separate portal was launched to help students apply for the same.