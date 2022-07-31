CM Thakur launches 'Progressive Himachal: 75 years of formation' from historic Chamba

Shimla : In the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched State level programme — Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh (Progressive Himachal: 75 Years of Formation) aimed to celebrate 75 years of its formation and also progress made by the state, during all these years.



Chief Minister was at Chamba, one of state's aspirational districts, known for hill terrains and snow-bound passes of Pangi and Bhamour, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing the people on this historic occasion, the Chief Minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation.

"Himachal Pradesh during all these 75 years have made unparalleled development and progress in all spheres and credit of this goes to every hardworking and honest Himachali. Despite all odds, people of the state worked with utmost dedication and commitment to make Himachal Pradesh one of the most progressive States of the country" he declared.

Tracing the developmental history, the Chief Minister said that the State of Himachal Pradesh has made unprecedented development in all spheres. He said that in the year 1948 the per capita income of the state was only Rs. 240 which has now increased to Rs. 2,01,873, the GDP of the State has gone up from Rs. 27 crore in 1948 to Rs. 1,75,173 crore.

The Chief Minister said the literacy rate of the State has gone upto 83 per cent which was 4.8 per cent in 1948. The agricultural production in the state has increased from 954 MT to 1500 MT and food grains production in 1948 was 1.99 lakh MT which has increased to 15.14 lakh MT, he added.

Thakur said that being a hilly State, roads were truly lifelines of development. He said that there were only 228 kms roads in the state at the time of its formation and today the State has over 39,354 kms roads. The PMGSY started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a major role in ensuring rural connectivity.

He said that almost 20,000 kms roads were constructed under PMGSY in the State. Chamba district had only 48 kms roads at the time of its formation, whereas today the district has over 2,660 kms length of roads.

The incumbent government has also completed over four and a half years in office and all these years have ensured a balanced and all-round development. He said that it was unfortunate that the opposition leaders were raking up baseless issues and trying to mislead the people with an eye on elections.

He said that the government was spending over Rs. 1300 crore annually on providing social security pension to the needy as compared to only Rs. 400 crore spent by the previous State Government. He said that HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Ghrihini Suvidha Yojna and Shagun Yojna have provided much-needed relief to the needy and poor

Thakur congratulated the people of the State in general and people of Chamba district in particular for celebrating this historic Minjar fair with great enthusiasm, tradition and fervor for centuries. He said that Minjar fair was a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme made special references to Chamba Minjar, Sayar fair and Jagra fair celebrated in the State. He also congratulated the people of the State on the occasion of Minjar. This shows the benevolence and bonding the Prime Minister shares with the state and its people, he added.