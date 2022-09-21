CM Soren inaugurates schemes worth Rs 16,710 lakh in Barhait

Barhait: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren participated in the inauguration and asset distribution programme of Janta Darbar-cum-Schemes organised at High School, Barhait. During the programme, the Chief Minister said that the government has decided to formulate a local policy based on 1932. Its outline is being prepared in such a way that where the public used to protest against the local policy in Jharkhand, the people are adopting it happily today. Today the government is working to provide security cover to the tribals-indigenous people here with laws like CNT, SPT, 1932 Khatian.



The Chief Minister said that our government is working to resolve the complicated system of the state. The appointments are being done fairly in the state. To connect the youth with self-employment under various departments of the government, the loan of Rs 50,000 without any guarantor has been increased to Rs 1 lakh.

He said that by implementing the old pension scheme, the work of becoming a support system to the employees during their old age has been done. At the same time, Sarvajan Pension Yojana has also been developed to support the elderly of the state. On this occasion, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various schemes worth Rs 16,710.52 lakh of which foundation stone of 155 schemes worth Rs 15,618.40 lakh and 58 schemes worth Rs 1,092.12 lakh were inaugurated.

The assets were also distributed among 293 beneficiaries under various schemes by the Chief Minister.