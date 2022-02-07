CM Relief Fund to be brought online soon: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the Financial Assistance Scheme from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund will also be brought online soon through the Antyodaya Saral portal.

With this scheme going online, needy persons will be able to apply with the necessary documents at the nearest CSC or Antyodaya Saral Kendras.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister gave necessary directions to the concerned officers about making the financial assistance scheme from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund online. He said that through the Antyodaya Saral Portal, people are getting the benefits of various schemes in a timely manner.

With the scheme running offline, the benefits of the scheme are not reaching the beneficiaries in a timely manner, so the aim of the government is to take the scheme online through Antyodaya Saral Portal to ensure timely delivery of services.

He said that after applying online on the portal, this form would reach the concerned public representatives and the Deputy Commissioner.