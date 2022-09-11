CM Mann approves draft industry, biz development policy

Chandigarh: With a vision to foster a progressive, innovative and sustainable industrial and business ecosystem in state by transforming it as the most preferred



destination for doing business, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved the draft Industrial and Business Development policy.

A file to this effect was cleared by the Chief Minister on Saturday.

The Chief Minister asked the industry department to invite comments of the industrial fraternity by uploading the policy on website www.pbindustries.gov.in.

He said that suggestions regarding the policy can be sent by email at suggestions.ind@punjab.gov.in and can also be submitted on portal itself. Bhagwant Mann said that the policy has been meticulously drafted for giving major push to industrial development on one hand and providing employment to youth on the other.

The Chief Minister said that policy aims at promoting Punjab as the preferred investment destination by accelerating industrial growth and job creation.

Likewise, he said that it will accelerate growth of startups and promote entrepreneurship by nurturing innovation, improving competitiveness and enhancing capability. Bhagwant Mann said that policy will also accelerate growth of MSMEs and develop world class infrastructure for the industry including quality and affordable power.