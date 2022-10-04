CM Khattar's roundtable in Dubai creates buzz among realtors of UAE

Chandigarh: The Fourth Roundtable Conference on the Global City held under the Chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on October 3, 2022, at Dubai, has created a buzz amongst the Real Estate community of the UAE.



The Global City is a marquee project of the Government of Haryana being developed through its infrastructure development arm, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and aims at redefining the concept of urban development and what cities of the future shall look like through its sustainability-focused future-oriented infrastructure planning and design.

The Roundtable conference was conducted to understand and consider the valuable inputs and seek the interest of major Real Estate Developers and Real Estate focused funds prior to the official launch of the Project and followed similar earlier conferences conducted at Gurugram and Mumbai with leading Indian stakeholders.

In his address to Haryana Chief Minister, Khattar spoke about his vision of developing the Project as the Central Business District of Gurugram with an intensive focus on modern technology fields, future-oriented industries, low carbon green infrastructure, and ease of living.

Highlighting the livability and environmental crises that face the world's cities today, the CM spoke about how the Global City has been designed by a team of the brightest minds in planning and engineering to offer an unprecedented urban living experience while preserving the surrounding nature and giving shape to the cherished goals of sustainable cities and communities. Through the creation of this unique, modern urban ecosystem that would act as the fulcrum for new technology and innovation industries, the Chief Ministerspoke about positioning Gurugram on the global map.

The Roundtable Conference was followed by one-on-one discussions with the Chief Minister with the Real Estate Companies.