CM Khattar withdraws VVIP vehicle number series from his convey

Chandigarh: Setting another example of leading a simple life, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the withdrawal of the VVIP number series 0001 of the vehicles included in his convoy. The CM made the announcement during a discussion on an agenda on the amendment in the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules 1993 which was placed in the Cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday.

Later, while giving detailed information about the important decisions taken in the Cabinet during a press conference, the Chief Minister said that from today all VVIP numbers of vehicles will be available for the general public which will be available through e-auction.

Apart from the CM, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal also announced to withdraw the VVIP registration number of his vehicle from Tuesday.

After this announcement, the general public who is fond of buying fancy numbers will be able to purchase these VVIP numbers currently allotted to 179 government vehicles through e-auction. The CM said that the government proposes that a new vehicle registration series named HR-Gov will be started for all government vehicles so that government vehicles can be identified separately.