CM Khattar tells Shrine board to work for developing Adi Badri as tourist destination

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday asked the Shrine Board to work inclusively to develop the Adi Badri religious place as a tourist destination. Besides this, a permanent bus service should be started from Jagadhri to Adi Badri.



The Chief Minister said this while presiding over the meeting of Shri Kapal Mochan, Shri Badri Narayan, Shri Mantra Devi and Shri Kedarnath Shrine Board here Friday.

He said that special arrangements should be made for providing facilities for the devotees visiting the Kapal Mochan Mela to be held from November 15 to 19. About 8 lakh devotees from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal are expected to participate in this Mela.

The Chief Minister informed that on Kartik Purnima falling on November 18 -19, the number of devotees is expected to be high hence special arrangements should be made for the devotees.

Meanwhile, the devotees have to do a mandatory registration on district administration's portal www.Yamunanagar.nic.in to attend the fair. This link should be widely publicized so that more and more devotees can participate in the fair, directed the Chief Minister.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister was apprised that a control room has been set up in the fair and health check-up counters would also be set up in the fair premises for the convenience of the devotees in view of COVID-19 Pandemic. Apart from this, two mobile units will be present in the fair premises for health checkups and ensure administration of vaccination of devotees. If any devotee is found to be COVID-19 positive, then a 100-bed containment center has been set up for them.

The Chief Minister was further apprised that masks and sanitizers will be arranged at the fair. In view of security, 50 CCTV cameras have been installed along with making 19 check posts. 12 parking arrangements have also been made for the devotees.

The Chief Minister said that arrangements for swings would be made in the fair and Bhajan Sandhya would be organized every evening. The Chief Minister directed the Mela Administrator to organize patriotic programmes in the fair as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Sagas of sacrifice should also be narrated, especially by the Dhadi Jatha. Besides this, the exhibition will also be organized by all the departments.

Khattar said that according to the faith of the devotees, all religious places including Kapal Mochan Sarovar, Suryakund, Adi Badri, Mantra Devi, and Shri Kedarnath should be developed by constituting an executive committee. All roads to these places should be made along with improvement of Kapal Mochan road from Bilaspur, dividers should also be made, he added.