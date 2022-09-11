CM Khattar suspends Sohna SHO for laxity in investigation

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took strong cognizance of a complaint of cheating a person in the name of getting him appointed in Group-D job in the Central government and directed to suspend the then SHO, who was probing the matter, for laxity on his part.



During this, the CM also ordered to take action against the deputy district attorney appointed in Gurugram Commissioner of Police office for giving the wrong opinion to the police in this matter. The deputy district attorney of the Police Commissioner's Office had given the opinion that this prime facia appeared to be a civil matter of giving and taking money instead of a corruption case.

The Chief Minister was presiding over the monthly meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee at the Swatantrata Senani Zilla Parishad Hall in Gurugram on Sunday.

In this meeting, 19 complaints or problems were placed before him, of which, after hearing all the parties to the dispute, he redressed 16 complaints on the spot. After the agenda of the meeting was over, the Chief Minister also heard the complaints pertaining to the public interest of the nominated members of the committee and directed the concerned officers to resolve them.

This complaint was made by a resident of Sohna in which he had alleged that he had paid Rs.3.5 lakh to the accused person. The then SHO at Sohna police station had shown laxity in handling the case and had told it to be a case of mutual money transaction saying that there is no evidence of money transaction between the complainant and the accused. The Deputy District Attorney, appointed in the Police Commissioner, Gurugram, had considered it to be prima facie a civil matter between the two parties.

While disposing of another matter, the Chief Minister said that the temporary encroachments done by street vendors in front of shops in Sector-23 market have been removed by the officials of Haryana Urban Development Authority.