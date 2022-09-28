CM Khattar pays tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while paying tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his 115th birth anniversary said that the entire nation is proud of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh.



In a message issued on Wednesday, Khattar said that, Bhagat Singh fiercely resisted British control in order to safeguard the motherland. He sacrificed his life for the sake of the freedom struggle. He further stated that Shaheed Bhagat Singh ideas will remain immortal and youth will keep drawing inspiration from his established ideals.

The Chief Minister has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renaming Chandigarh Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh before his 115th birth anniversary. Today this process has been duly completed. The Chief Minister stated that it is a sincere tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh's sacrifice.