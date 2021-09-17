CM Khattar meets PM Modi

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi. On this occasion, Khattar also extended his warm wishes to Modi for his birthday.



Later addressing the media persons, Khattar said that Prime Minister Modi has been invited to visit Haryana to lay the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5600 crore.

The Chief Minister said that the foundation stone laying programme would be organized at Manesar or Palwal or any other place on the Orbital Rail Corridor route in Haryana. The CM also apprised the Prime Minister about the status of farmers' agitation in Haryana, the Karnal incident and several actions being taken to reopen the highways blocked due to the ongoing farmers' agitation.