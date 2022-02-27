CM Khattar inaugurates Astronomy lab

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated the Astronomy Lab School set up in the premises of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani. After inaugurating the lab, the Chief Minister also interacted with the students and took detailed information about the knowledge they would get from this lab. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi also emphasised inculcating scientific temper in children. Generally, children studying in government schools are confined to the general

curriculum.