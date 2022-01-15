CM Khattar extends greetings to soldiers

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has extended warm greetings and best wishes to the soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their family members on the occasion of Army Day.



Today, the Indian Army is celebrating its 75th establishment day. We are proud of the valour and dutifulness with which our brave soldiers are protecting the borders of the nation, said Khattar on the occasion of Army Day.

He said that the invaluable contribution made by the Indian Army in the dire circumstances of natural calamities cannot be expressed in words. The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great pride for the people of Haryana that every 10th soldier in the armed forces of the country is from Haryana.

The state government is committed to the welfare of soldiers and their dependents and a separate Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department has been formed.