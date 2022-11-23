CM Khattar declares Mansa Devi temple 'holy complex'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that the area of Mata Mansa Devi Temple would be made a 'Holy Complex.' All liquor shops will be closed in the designated area of Mansa Devi temple. There will be a complete ban on the sale of liquor in an area of about 2.5 kilometers from the temple.



Presiding over a meeting of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board held here Tuesday, the chief minister accorded approval for many important decisions including the functioning of the sanskrit college being built on the premises of Mata Mansa Devi. It was decided that the appointment of staff in this college, their salary, and the fees charged by the students will be decided by the Shrine Board. The CM said that this is a unique initiative to promote Sanskrit language.

At the meeting, Khattar accorded approval for a proposal that under the Antyodaya scheme, students would be given a stipend for skill development. In this, 1,000 children belonging to Panchkula who have a family income of Rs. 1.80 lakh will be given a scholarship of Rs 3,000 per month for skill development.