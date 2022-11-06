CM Khattar congratulates Bhavya, Kuldeep Bishnoi

chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday congratulated Bhavya on winning the Adampur bypoll election. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Adampur voters for reaffirming their faith and trust in the government.

He said that this is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and development vision.

Khattar said that the Adampur assembly constituency has now got a young MLA in the form of Bhavya Bishnoi who will set a new paradigm of development in the area.

He said that the victory of our candidate in the Adampur by-election has shown that the people have trust in the BJP's ideology. The CM also congratulated Kuldeep Bishnoi on the victory of Bhavya Bishnoi.

He said that the double-engine government in Haryana has completely changed the condition and direction of the state by getting development works done in Haryana.