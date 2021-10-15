CM Khattar calls upon youths to stay away from drugs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday called upon the youth to stay away from drug abuse and work for the betterment of society by channelizing their energy into a positive direction and doing constructive works so that they can contribute significantly to nation-building.



The Chief Minister said this while interacting directly with the youth of the state during the BJP Yuva Samvad programme held through video conferencing today. Thousands of youth participated in this dialogue programme. During the interaction, the participants said that they were extremely happy and proud to interact with the Chief Minister.

During the programme, the youth also thanked the Chief Minister for resolving the water availablity problem in Ellenabad as well as ensuring that the water reached the tail end

One of the youths said that in villages that were near the Rajasthan border, the water did not reach the tail, but due to the efforts of the state government under the able leadership of the Chief Minister, now water was reaching the tail ends and for this people associated with the agriculture sector too express their gratitude towards the Chief Minister.

In an emotional moment another youth shared that he was from a poor family and had never dreamt that he would ever get a government job, but today he has got a government job due to the transparent and corruption-free recruitment system adopted by the State Government as per the directions of the CM.

He further said that the practice of giving government jobs to the youth were only based on merit while completely eradicating the 'Parchi Karchi' trend which had given hope to the youth that now even the children of poor families can get government jobs on merit basis only, without recommendation.