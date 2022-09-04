CM Khattar announces QCA to ensure transparency in government projects

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while once again reiterating the state government's commitment toward zero tolerance against corruption, on Sunday announced to constitute Quality Control Authority to ensure transparency and fix accountability in government projects.



This authority will do a regular review of all the developmental projects and will also ensure to take required action against the officers concerned if any lapse is found on their part, said the Chief Minister while addressing the people after virtually inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 2,000 crore at the programme organised at Dr. Mangal Sen Auditorium in Karnal on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that a termite named corruption has been hollowing the entire system from past many years, though many revolutionary changes have been brought by the present state government to get rid of it. He said that with these revolutionary systemic changes, the age-long corruption going in the transfer drive, nexus in the work of engineering construction, and connivance of contractors and government employees has been curbed to a great extent.

Engineering works portal started by the state government has increased transparency in the allocation of government projects and now the tender for construction works is floated online. Through this, the contractors will be able to fill their quotations and they will not have to make frequent rounds to meet the officers concerned to get their work done, asserted the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also called upon the people of the state to cooperate in the zero tolerance against corruption campaign being run by the state government.

"We will develop a single portal system in which the public will share information about the quality, corruption, mixing, or sub-standard construction of the projects with the government. After receiving such information, a preliminary examination will be done and strict action as per government rules will be ensured against those found guilty. Also if needed, the reconstruction of such a project will also be considered, said Khattar.

Ensuring equitable development of the state thereby taking Haryana swiftly on the development track, the CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 174 projects of education, health, irrigation, road, transport and infrastructure development, costing more than Rs 2,000 crore.

During this, programmes were also organised in the districts in which deputy chief minister, ministers and MPs and MLAs remained present.

Terming the programme as historic, Khattar said that while reiterating state government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' commitment we have not only ensured equitable development in the state but are also ensuring to swiftly take Haryana on the development track.