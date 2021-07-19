CM invites PM to Himachal ahead of 4 bypolls

Shimla: In the run-up to upcoming bypolls, one of these Lok Sabha polls at Mandi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Saturday and invited him to Himachal Pradesh for launching new hydel projects ,one of these also falling in Shimla district.



Thakur who flew Delhi on Friday from Jubbal-Kotkhai–an assembly constituency in the apple belt slated to witness bypoll, he urged Modi to inaugurate 111 MW Sawara-Kuddu hydro power project and 210 MW Luhri stage-I project constructed by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited and to lay foundation stone of 66 MW Dhaulasidh project.

The Chief Minister also held discussions on strengthening information technology and connectivity in the state, which has created a digital divide in the state's rural and backward areas.

The Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to take a decision on Rs 10,000 crore bulk drug and also proposed a medical devices park for the state which would not only promote industrial activities but the projects would go a long way in generating employment opportunities.

He demanded funds for construction of the proposed airport at Nagchala in Mandi district. He also discussed issues regarding strengthening the road connectivity in the state.

He urged the Prime Minister to approve the document for financial assistance sent to the central government under the tourism infrastructure development project.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister complimented the Chief Minister for the success of the vaccination drive in the state which has achieved a 62 percent mark, higher than any other state of the country.

Modi wanted the model to be replicated in other states for state's fight against Covid spread.