CM inaugurates first 'Godhan Emporium' in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated 'Godhan Emporium' on Monday at District Headquarters Ambikapur, during his Sarguja District tour. Various products manufactured by women self-help groups using the dung procured at gauthans under Godhan Nyay Yojana would be available for sale in this emporium.

At Godhan Emporium, wood, bricks, lamps, incense sticks, toys and decorative items along with ghanjeevamrit made by women groups using cow-dung would be available for sale.

Ghanjivamrit is being prepared by women by mixing other natural products with cow dung and gram flour. Its use increases fertility of the land.

Godhan Emporium has been opened near the entrance of Gandhi Stadium in front of the Art Center Grounds of Ambikapur as the Godhan Product Sales cum Exhibition Center. The Emporium will be run by Gauthan Management Committee, under the guidance and monitoring of the Municipal Corporation and the National Urban Livelihood Mission. At Godhan Emporium, the women of the group will get an organized place to sell their products.

On the occasion, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, T S Singhdev, School Education Minister Dr. Premasai Singh Tekam, Food Minister Amarjit Bhagat, Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahria, Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel were also present.