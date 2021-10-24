CM gifts Rs 125 cr projects for Sohna Assembly segment

Chandigarh: In a Vikas rally held in Sohna Assembly Constituency, Gurugram on Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gifted projects worth Rs.125 crore.



Khattar laid the foundation stone of two projects during the Vikas rally. He laid the foundation stone of mini secretariat for Tauru and Sohna. An amount of about Rs. 16 crore will be spent on this project. Along with this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Community Health Center and residential building at Tauru on which an amount of Rs. 5.52 crore would be spent.

Similarly, he also approved the demand of increasing the capacity of the Civil Hospital, Sohna from 50 beds to 100 beds. Speaking about the demand put forth by the MLA, the Chief Minister said that a definite plan would be made by the Tourism Department to develop Damdama Lake as a tourist destination so that proper development of the area can be ensured.

The Chief Minister also approved the demand for a primary health centre at Damdama for which an amount of Rs 3.5 crore would be spent. Furthermore, the demand to name the school in Damdama village after Shaheed Raj Singh Khatana was also approved by the Chief Minister.

On the demand raised by the MLA, the Chief Minister said that a survey of 41 colonies of Sohna city would be conducted soon and they would be regularized on the basis of a feasibility report.

The Chief Minister also approved the beautification work of Fawwara Chowk. Besides this, the construction of Pandit Deendayal Park in the Sohna assembly constituency was also approved by the Chief Minister. An amount of Rs. 5 crore will be spent on the construction of this park. Besides this, the Chief Minister also approved the demand for widening and improvement of seven roads and construction of two new roads of the Public Works Department. An amount of Rs 33.5 crore will be spent on the construction of these roads.

The Chief Minister also accepted the demand for upgradation of 4 schools in Sohna. The Chief Minister also approved the demand of the Marketing Board to construct nine roads of 4 km length each, on which an amount of Rs 5 crore would be spent. The demand for a stadium on 6.5 acres of land in village Sarmathala was also approved by the Chief Minister. Similarly, if 6.5 acres of land is made available in village Gwal Pahadi, a sports stadium will be built there.

The Chief Minister said that community buildings would be constructed at six places in Sohna on which an amount of Rs 10 crore would be spent. Similarly, eight roads would also be constructed from HRDF on which an amount of Rs 10 crore would be spent.