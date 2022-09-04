CM Bhupesh Baghel takes a jibe on Centre's 'revri culture' remark

new delhi: The Congress on Sunday launched an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Ramleela maidan here.



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the party has always worked in the interest of farmers, laborers and poor people and with this rally, the party is trying to corner the Centre on the issue of inflation and unemployment.

"Rahul Gandhi has always fought for the rights of farmers, laborers and poor. He has now given the slogan 'Halla Bol' to attack the Centre on price rise. Unfortunately, instead of controlling the rising inflation, the Centre has always tried to stop Rahul Gandhi from raising the voice of the common people," he said while addressing the 'Halla Bol' rally against inflation.

Hitting at the Centre on calling the free services to poor as 'revri culture', the chief minister said when the Congress governments waive off farmers' loans, provide free treatment to lakhs of poor, free rations to the underprivileged and talk about the welfare of the poor, those in the Centre term it as 'revri'.

"When UPA-led central government waived off farmers loan worth Rs 70,000 crore, the BJP called it Revri. But when BJP waives off lakhs of crores of loans of big industrialists, it should be called Rabdi", he said taking a jibe on the Centre's remark on revri culture.

He added that the Congress respects hardwork whereas the BJP always disrespects it. "On one side, inflation is rising continuously and on the other side, the income of the people is decreasing. It has put more pressure on the common person who is already under a lot of pressure due to the rise in prices," he maintained.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot were among others who addressed the rally.