CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Community Forest Resource Rights awareness campaign

raipur: A campaign to raise awareness regarding Community Forest Resource Rights will be run in the state from August 15 this year to January 26, 2023 with the aim to make the scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers aware of their rights on the forest land.



Meanwhile, guidelines for implementation of Community Forest Resource Rights have been prepared at the state level and workshops were organised for field workers, but information and procedures were still not accessible to Gram Sabhas. Keeping this in view, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel felt the need for running a special campaign to make Gram Sabhas aware in this regard. The Foundation for Ecological Security in collaboration with the forest and tribal development department has prepared a calendar for this campaign to educate the Gram Sabhas about the aforementioned procedures. This calendar was launched by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 9 on the occasion of World Tribal Day. The campaign will be kicked off during the celebrations of the 75th year of Independence. A target has been set to have a discussion on community forest resource rights in the Gram Sabhas of all forest-based villages across the state by January 2023.

As a part of this campaign, Gram Sabha will be organised in August for launching claims, talks with the Chief Minister through 'Lokvaani' in September, proposals in the Gram Sabha in October, programmes on the State Foundation Day in November, Haat Bazaar in December and discussions in the Gram Sabhas in the month of January. All the voluntary organisations indulged in this work for a long time will join the campaign.

Meanwhile, campaign song, awareness posters, and a film based on the efforts of Charagaon Gram Sabha were screened during the launch of this campaign in a programme organised here by the Tribal Development Department on Tuesday.

During the programme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directed the Tribal Development and Forest Departments to conduct this campaign across the state. Chhattisgarh is said to be the only state targeting to recognise community forest resource rights and making consistent efforts to empower Gram Sabhas.