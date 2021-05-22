CM Baghel transfers 1st installment of agri input subsidy

New Delhi: For the second consecutive year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday transferred Rs 1500 crore to 22 lakh farmers of the state as the first installment of agricultural input subsidy under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana for kharif season 2020-2021.



The Chief Minister also transferred the amount of Rs. 7 crore 17 lakh directly to the accounts of villages and cattle rearers as payment for the dung procured from 15 March to 15 May, under the multi-pronged Godhan Nyay Yojana of Chhattisgarh government. Besides, he also transferred Rs 3.6 crore to the gauthan samitis and women self-help groups. Under Godhan Nyaya Yojana, which was launched on 20 July 2020 on the occasion of Hareli Parva, a total of 88 crore 15 lakh rupees have been paid so far to the state's cattlemen and villagers.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi sent their congratulatory messages for the occasion held on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

In his message Rahul Gandhi said that the Chhattisgarh government is doing an excellent work and transfer of input subsidy in the bank accounts of farmers at this tough time indicates the Baghel government's commitment towards fulfilling the promises made at the time of elections.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that the amount received by the farmers in the second wave of Corona will act as a "booster". At the same time, MP Rahul Gandhi said that the Government of Chhattisgarh has been successful in realizing the vision of Rajiv Gandhi.