CM Baghel to virtually release Rs 1,750 crore in accounts of farmers, cattle rearers, women SHGs

Raipur: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Rajiv Gandhi, which falls on August 20, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will virtually release an amount of Rs. 1,750 crore 24 lakh to the farmers, livestock villagers, Gauthan committees and women self-help groups.



This amount will be given under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and Godhan Nyay Yojana of the Chhattisgarh government. During the programme that will be organised at the Chief Minister's residence office, he will interact virtually with the people's representatives of the state, farmers, cow herders and women of SHGs.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, an amount of Rs. 1,745 crore will be transferred to 26 lakh 21 thousand farmers of the state as the second instalment of this year's input subsidy on August 20.

Earlier on May 21, 2022, Rs. 1,745 was paid to the farmers of the state as the first instalment of this scheme. Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana Chhattisgarh has been started in Kharif year 2019. Under this scheme, an input subsidy of Rs. 12 thousand 920 crore has been released to the farmers so far. After the payment of the second instalment on August 20, this amount will reach Rs. 14 thousand 665 crore. It is noteworthy that in Kharif 2019, an input subsidy of Rs. 5,627 crore has been released to 18.43 lakh farmers in 4 instalments, and Rs. 5,553 crore has been released to 20.59 lakh farmers in Kharif year 2020. Under this scheme, an input subsidy is provided to the farmers to promote crop productivity and crop diversification in the state and also to reduce the cost of cultivation.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will release an amount of Rs. 5 crore 24 lakh to the livestock farmers, Gauthan committees and women SHGs under the Godhan Nyay Yojana on August 20. In the last two years, an amount of Rs. 330 crore has been paid to cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women's groups under the Godhan Nyay Yojana. After the payment of the 50th instalment of Rs 5.24 crore under this scheme on August 20, this amount will reach Rs. 335 crore 24 lakh. Under Godhan Nyay Yojna, the purchase of cow dung at the rate of Rs. 2 per kg in Gauthans is being started on July 20, 2020, from the 'Hareli' festival. Till August 15, 2022, 79.12 lakh quintals of cow dung have been purchased in Gauthans. 8,408 Gauthans are operating in the state, where more than 2 lakh 52 thousand livestock farmers including more than 1 lakh 43 thousand landless farmers are directly selling cow dung.

Godhan Nyay Yojana is the only scheme in the country and the world, under which cow dung at the rate of Rs. 2 per kg and cow urine at the rate of Rs. 4 per litre is procured in the Gauthans of Chhattisgarh state.

An amount of Rs.155.6 crore has also been paid to villagers for selling cow dung till July 31 in Gauthans. After the payment of Rs 2.64 crore to cow dung vendors on August 20, this figure will reach Rs 158.24 crore.