CM Baghel inaugurates projects for revival and treatment of 1,089 drains in forest areas

Raipur: Leading with an aim of holistic development and rural empowerment, under the ambitious scheme of Narva Garva Ghurwa Bari, initiated by the CM Bhupesh Baghel, 1089 drains will be treated and revived in the forest areas of the state under the Narva Development Plan. The Narva Development Plan lays special emphasis on the conservation and promotion of groundwater in the forest areas, the revival of water resources, the river drains and renovation of ponds.

Within the Campa fund, in the year 2019-20 in the state, 137 Narva (drains) were selected from 31 forest divisions, one national park, two tiger reserves, one elephant reserve, one social forestry area, at the provisional budget of Rs 160.95 crore. Out of 12 lakh 56 thousand groundwater structures, work has been completed for 10 lakh 77 thousand groundwater structures, with 86% work completed, which has resulted in the revival and treatment of 3 lakh 12 thousand hectares of land.

Baghel at his residence office on Tuesday, inaugurated the construction of structures promoting groundwater conservation, to be constructed under the approved projects of the Campa Fund for the year 2020-21, under the Narva Development Scheme. Within this, Narva development projects will be initiated in 151 drains of 3 Tiger Reserves, 2 National Parks and 1 Elephant Reserve from the Campa fund. Out of these, groundwater enrichment structures will be built in 58 drains of Indravati Tiger Reserve, 42 drains of Guru Ghasidas National Park, 28 drains of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, 11 drains of Kanger Valley National Park, 10 drains of Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve and 2 drains of Tamoripingala Elephant Reserve.

Altogether, 12 lakh 64 thousand ground-water augmentation structures will be constructed in 1089 drains of 31 forest divisions, which will lead to revival and treatment of 4 lakh 28 thousand 827 hectares of land. The construction of these water storage structures, built out of Campa fund will ensure the availability of drinking water for the people and wildlife residing in the forest region of the state. Additionally, it will also increase the moisture of the soil due to waterlogging, making the land more fertile and thus increasing cultivation and source of income.

Similarly, in 2020-21, under the Narva Development Scheme, 12 lakh 64 thousand ground-water promotion structures will be constructed at the cost of Rs 209 crore. More than 25 lakh ground-water augmentation and promotion structures will be constructed, within the approved works of the Campa Fund in the year 2019-20 and 2020-21, with a budget of Rs 370 Crore. With this,

313 water catchment areas of 1,995 drains, comprising of 7 lakh 4 thousand hectares of land

will be treated and enriched with structures like stop dam, check dams, gliplug, dyke, loose boulder check dam etc.

With reference to projects sanctioned under the Narva Development Scheme for 2020-21 out of the Campa fund, the forest department officials informed that 70 drains of Koriya Forest Board will be treated at a cost of Rs 15 crore 83 lakh. Similarly, Rs 14 crore 34 lakh will be used for treating 69 drains of Kawardha forest board, Rs 6 crore 10 lakh for 61 drains of Surajpur forest division, Rs 10 crore 31 lakh for 60 drains of Balrampur forest division, Rs 7 crore for 58 drains of Manendragarh forest division, at a cost of Rs. 4 crores 10 lakh for 42 drains of (GGSNP) Sarguja forest division, Rs. 7 crores 37 lakh for 42 drains of Jashpur forest division. Similarly, 42 drains of Mahasamund forest division will be treated at a cost of Rs. 7 crores 77 lakh. Out of this, 47 drains of Balodabazar forest division will be treated with Rs 9 crore 82 lakh, 37 drains of Gariyaband forest division with Rs 5 crore 40 lakh, 10 drains of Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve will be treated with an amount of Rs 1 crore 76 lakh.

Under the Narva Development Scheme, 13 drains of Dhamtari Forest Board will be treated at a cost of Rs.1 crore 38 lakh, 16 drains of Khairagarh Forest Board with Rs. 2 crores 5 lakh, 17 drains of Balod Forest Circle with Rs. 3 crore 70 lakh, 29 drains of Rajnandgaon Forest Board with 6 crores 97 lakh rupees, 29 drains of Sarguja Forest Board with Rs. 3 crore 67 lakh rupees, 2 drains of Tamorpingla Reserve with Rs. 26 lakh, 21 drains of Raigarh forest board with Rs. 3 crore 23 lakh, 14 drains of Dharamjaigarh forest division will be treated with 4 crores 50 lakh Rs. respectively.