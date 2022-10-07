CM Baghel inaugurates 'Chhattisgarhiya Olympics'

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday launched 'Chhattisgarhiya Olympics', which aims to promote traditional games of Chhattisgarh, at Sardar Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium here.



"Chhattisgarh is known for its rich and unique culture and tradition. Traditional games hold a special place in the state's culture. However, as a modern civilization grows, people are gradually forgetting their old culture and traditions. Keeping this in view, Chhattisgarhiya Olympics games have been started to bring back the era of traditional games and create an environment to make these games flourish. Besides, it also aims to make the younger generation aware of our culture and tradition", said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Pointing out the benefits of playing traditional games, Shri Baghel said "these games are not only entertaining but also beneficial for maintaining good physical and mental health. In rural areas, children, the elderly, and youth all engage in these games for entertainment and to keep themselves fit. Local Games will be organized in every village, block, and district under Chhattisgarhiya Olympic Games.