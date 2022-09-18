CM Baghel applauds Jijivisha Mission

raipur: The Covid pandemic had left many people of the state unemployed. At the Jandarshan programme of Collector Balod, a large number of people were submitting their application regarding unemployment issues. In response, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had directed the district administration to create employment for people.



In compliance to the Chief Minister's instructions, Collector Gaurav Singh organised a mega employment generation programme and created two links for the same.

Employers from across the state and the people looking for jobs were invited to this programme and nearly 2,000 people submitted applications for jobs under the programme.

People who have undergone skill development training and those who were previously employed were also invited to this programme.

This initiative turned out to be a significant success as more than 1,100 people were provided employment within a month. Employers that were invited to the programme included major companies such as Kotak Mahindra.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel applauded this placement initiative and the team Balod's effort to bring employers and potential employees on one platform. He also congratulated the youngsters who got placed through the Jijivisha Mission.