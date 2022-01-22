Clubhouse app chat case: Mumbai cops arrest three from Haryana

Mumbai: Mumbai police have arrested three men in the age group of 19 to 22 from Haryana in connection with the chats on Clubhouse app, in which objectionable and abusive comments were allegedly passed against women, an official said on Friday.

The cyber police station of the Mumbai crime branch made the arrests late on Thursday night. While two of the accused - Jaishnav Kakkar (21) and Yash Parashar (22) - were held from Faridabad, the third one, identified as Akash Suyal (19), was nabbed from Karnal, he said, adding that they are being brought to the city.

Parashar is a law student, while Kakkar studied in commerce stream. Suyal has completed Class 12 education, the official said.

"A complaint had been lodged on January 19, 2022 by a woman at the Cyber police station, following which an FIR was registered. In her complaint, the woman had alleged that the participants of the Clubhouse chats had used objectionable remarks against women. She also complained that her photographs as well as those of her childhood friend were used in the chat room on October 27 and November 27 last year during a discussion about women," Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said.

During the probe, police found that two chat rooms had been created on the Clubhouse app on January 16 and 19 (this year), he said.

"Some of the participants discussed and made derogatory statements about women. They also talked about auctioning female body parts," he said.

Although there were around 300 participants in each of these two chat rooms, those who used objectionable language against

women are the accused in the case, he said.