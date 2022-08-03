Climate change: Cabinet approves India's updated nationally determined contributions
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved India's updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) incorporating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panchamrit' strategy announced at the Glasgow conference into enhanced climate targets.
According to the updated NDC, India now stands committed to reducing emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030, from 2005 level, and achieving about 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.
NDCs means national plans and pledges made by a country to meet the goal of maintaining global temperature increases to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, while aiming for 1.5 degrees Celsius to
avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
At the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) last November, Modi had announced that India's non-fossil energy capacity will reach 500 GW by 2030.
He had said India will fulfil 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030 and reduce its total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes by that year.
India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45 per cent, over 2005 levels and achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2070, Modi had said.
The five-point agenda is called 'Panchamrit' (five nectar elements).
Net zero means achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases put into the atmosphere and those taken out.
"The updated NDC seeks to enhance India's contributions towards the achievement of the strengthening of global response to the threat of climate change, as agreed under the Paris Agreement.
"Such action will also help India usher in low emissions growth pathways. It would protect the interests of the country and safeguard its future development needs based on the principles and provisions of the UNFCCC," the Cabinet said in a statement.
