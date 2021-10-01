Clear conspiracy to end paddy procurement at MSP: Surjewala

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over its decision to postpone procurement of Kharif paddy till October 11, alleging that it is a clear conspiracy to end the paddy procurement at Minimum Support Price.

The Centre on Thursday postponed procurement of Kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 as the crop maturity is delayed owing to recent heavy rains.

Crop procurement is undertaken by the central government's nodal agency Food Corporation of India along with state agencies.

Referring to the arrival of paddy in Haryana mandis, Surjewala said, Lakhs of quintals of paddy had already started to arrive in mandis from September 20. Eleven days have passed since then but so far not even a single grain of the crop at MSP has been procured in Haryana .

In Haryana, 20 lakh quintal paddy is lying in mandis under open skies, the Congress leader told a news conference which he addressed digitally.

In Ambala, 4.5 lakh quintal paddy has arrived in mandis, in Kurukshetra 5.5 lakh quintal, in Yamunanagar 2.25 lakh quintal, in Kaithal 2 lakh quintal and in Karnal 1.75 lakh quintal of the crop is lying in mandis, he said, adding the arrangements made by the government in the mandis, especially in the wake of weather turning inclement in recent days, were also lacking.

Thousands of farmers are waiting for the government to start procurement, he said addressing a news conference which he addressed digitally.

Where will farmers go in this situation?, he asked.

About the decision to postpone procurement, Surjewala said, this is a clear conspiracy to end paddy procurement at MSP. Arrivals in Haryana began on September 20 and if the government will not procure the crop till October 11, if this is not a conspiracy to end MSP then what else is it.?

He alleged the BJP led government wants to end procurement at MSP and leave farmers at the mercy of open market.

Surjewala aid time and again the anti-farmer face of the Narendra Modi and the M L Khattar governments at the Centre and in Haryana has been exposed. He said earlier paddy procurement was to start on September 25 in Haryana.