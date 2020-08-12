Class XII topper, scholarship student killed in road accident

Bulandshahr/Greater Noida: A 20-year-old woman, daughter of a farmer from Greater Noida's Dadri tehsil and a talented US scholar, was killed in a road accident in Bulandshahar's Aurangabad area on Monday, with her family alleging harassment by bikers who were following her two-wheeler while she was on her way to a relative's home with her younger brother.



The woman, Sudiksha Bhati, died while her brother survived. He said two men on a Royal Enfield were moving ahead of them and were passing lewd comments at his sister.

"They were passing lewd comments and were trying to intercept them. However, suddenly the bikers applied brakes and the motorcycle rammed into another bike," said Satendra Bhati, Sudiksha's uncle.

SP (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said the girl's brother had not mentioned anything about harassment to the police at the time of the incident.

Bulandshahr DM Ravindra Kumar said three police teams including SIT have been constituted to look into the matter while a female Deputy Superintendent of Police is leading the probe.

Sudiksha had topped her district in the Class XII CBSE Board exams with 98 per cent and had won a Rs 3.8 crore scholarship to study entrepreneurship at the Babson College in Massachusetts (USA).

Opposition leaders took to Twitter to express rage over her death in light of the harassment allegation. BSP supremo Mayawati and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra both berated the UP government over its law and order status.